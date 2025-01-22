Tyra Banks steps out in bold look after wildfire tragedy

Tyra Banks lost her home to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Tyra Banks was spotted in Sydney, Australia following the tragic loss of her Los Angeles home to the catastrophic wildfires.

Donning a black button-up shirt with huge flared short sleeves and matching pants, the 51-year-old model was seen in public after a tearful appearance on an Australian morning show on Monday.

She completed her outfit with a pair of black, leather ballet flats, and a black purse that complemented her outfit well.

Her make-up accentuated her green eyes with a thick black eyeliner as she styled the look with gold star-shaped earrings and a wavy, bob haircut wig with face-framing bangs.

In conversation with the talk show hosts, Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington the model revealed that she had lost her Pacific Palisades home among many houses that burned down in the fires.

Tyra got emotional and teary-eyed as she went on to explain that she had kept her loss a secret at first because she didn't want to draw attention to herself as there were many others who had suffered a greater tragedy.

"I just didn't want to draw a lot of attention to myself. I feel like there's a lot of people that need that attention so I haven't talked about it. But I can't sit here and not tell the truth," she said.