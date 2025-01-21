King Charles' office releases statement as Prince Harry's trial begins in UK

King Charles III's office has issued a new statement featuring pictures of key royal, as Prince Harry's trial suffered second delay on its first day at the High Court in London.

The Palace has delighted fans with exciting update about Duchess Sophie's latest outing.

The newest adorable photos of the Duchess of Edinburgh, who celebrated her milestone 60th birthday on January 20, shared by the royal family's official Instagram.

The Palace wrote in statement: "The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Dogs for Autism, where she heard about the positive impact of these assistance dogs."

The message continued: "The charity’s assistance dogs support people with autism by providing comfort, reducing anxiety, and improving their quality of life.

"At the charity’s Training Centre, trainee assistance dogs Buddy, Jack, and Finn demonstrated their training, and Her Royal Highness met the newest member of the team - 9 week old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Louis!"

The post attracted massive likes and hearts with one follower reacting to the royal family's admirable gesture in the comments section, writing: "Thank you, Royal Family Social Team. We love seeing this type of content - The Duchess of Edinburgh on her engagement with such a worthwhile charity (cute dogs are also a win!)."

The post comes amid reports that the Duke has rejected King Charles III's offer to stay at Palace during his upcoming trip to London, where he would appear in the High Court