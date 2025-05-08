Prince William, Kate share emotional message after missing Palace event

King Charles shares emotional message after William, Kate's shocking move

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared meaningful video with their statement day after skipping Buckingham Palace big event.

Kensington Palace shared a post from Earthshot Prize about a documentary on ocean life, showcasing a breathtaking journey.

The Palace, along with the stunning video, wrote: "Thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

The Earthshotprize released the video on its official Instagram with a note: "Not us thinking the first sound was a dinosaur Join @RobertIrwinPhotography and the @earthshotprize this #EarthDay for a game of Guess The Animal, and check out Earthshot's channel as they work to restore the beauty of the natural world."

On April 3, the Prince of Wales confirmed that the annual awards, which reward new ideas to increase the sustainability of the planet, and the week of events around them, will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November.

The country was likely picked so it can dovetail with the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (known in shorthand as COP30), which is heading to Brazil too.