One Direction to reunite after painful tragedy?

One Direction reunion buzz sparks frenzy among fans

One Direction, renowned British boy-band, is allegedly set to reunite at 2025 Brit Awards.

Since the tragic death of Payne, Directioners are eagerly waiting for the group to reunite to honour the legacy of the late bandmate.

Recently, several pop culture pages on X (formerly Twitter) reported that, "There’s a rumour that Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson will pay tribute to Liam Payne at this year’s BRIT Awards."

Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their emotions regarding the news.

One fan wrote, "I might never recover if this actually happens (crying emoji)."

"When are the Brit awards this year I’m so serious my mental health is at stake," penned another.

While one more claimed it to be just speculations, "I'm going to be honest and say: I hope this is false information."

This alleged news came right on the heels of the re-release of their 2013 documentary, This Is Us to pay tribute to Payne. The movie which was supposed to play in selected theatres only on January 14th in Manchester, however the fans were informed the film would no longer be showing.

One Direction went on an unsettled hiatus back in 2016, and they have not reunited since. They were recently seen together at Liam Payne’s funeral held on November 20, 2024.

2025 Brit Awards are slated to air on March 1, 2025.