Sally Struthers breaks silence on secret Elvis Presley romance

Elvis Presley had a series of high-profile romances in his lifetime

Sally Struthers is opening up about her surprising connection to rock 'n' roll royalty.

The All in the Family star, 77, recently revealed on the Let’s Talk About That! podcast that she once dated Elvis Presley “for a while,” describing him as the epitome of kindness and charm.

“That was fun,” Struthers shared during the January 13 episode, adding, “He was probably the nicest man I ever met. He was so polite and so kind and soft-hearted that you just couldn’t believe anybody that was that beautiful had never caught on that they were beautiful and gotten obsessed with themselves.”

The Gilmore Girls alum praised The King for his humility and generosity, saying, “He was just all about kindness to everyone, which is pretty great.”

While she didn’t specify the timeline of their relationship, Struthers’ recollections painted a glowing picture of the man behind the legend.

Elvis, who passed away in 1977 at age 42, had a series of high-profile romances during his lifetime, including with Priscilla Presley, whom he divorced in 1973, and actresses like Ann-Margret and Linda Thompson.

Struthers, for her part, married psychiatrist William C. Rader in 1977 and welcomed a daughter, Samantha, before their divorce in 1983.