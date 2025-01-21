Prince Harry's trial in UK: Judge issues warning in first statement

Prince Harry's trial has suffered second delay on its first day at the High Court in London as judge outlined his 'concerns' and ruled out any further pushbacks.

The Duke of Sussex and Labour MP Tom Watson's case against News Group Newspaper was scheduled to start at 10:30am but was pushed back to 11:30 at the request of David Sherborne.

The barrister, representing Prince Harry and Watson, has now requested that the trial is pushed back to 2pm. NGN lawyer Anthony Hudson KC endorsed the application for more time.

Justice Fancourt has allowed the trial to be adjourned but has outlined his concern at the delays.

The request irked the judge who seemingly issued warning in his first statement of the day, stating that he will not allow any further pushbacks to the start of the trial.

The judge said: "I am a little concerned about the timetable overall," adding: "On the other hand an hour or two in the context of eight weeks is not significant."

"If the parties can assure me that time will be beneficial and will produce some outcome, then I am willing to provide some further time - but it has to be the last adjournment."

Earlier in the day when requesting the first delay, Sherborne told the court: "I have been asked to ask your Lordship if we can have a short adjournment for an hour."

The duke's lawyer acknowledged potential disruption, stating: "I appreciate that might cause some inconvenience."

Harry and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson are suing News Group Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information gathering, which the company denies. The Duke of Susses is not attending the first day of his trial. He's set to take the witness stand during the February hearings, where he will present his testimony against the media group.