Prince Harry compared to Meghan's father Thomas Markle in brutal blow

Prince Harry compared with Meghan's father Thomas Markle in latest blow

Prince Harry has received fresh blow over his recent claims in new interview following his defeat in legal battle over security in the UK.

A renowned royal expert has drawn a comparison between the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle, claiming Harry's recent BBC sit-down represents "history repeating itself".

Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths, on GB News, shared her thoughts about the recent development, telling presenters Stephen Dixon and Ellie Costello that the Duke's latest media approach mirrors that of his father-in-law.

"The irony is, if you remember Thomas Markle, when he couldn't get hold of Meghan he started doing interviews every six months," Griffiths said.

"I think the same could happen with Prince Harry," she added.

The expert suggested the Duke might continue giving interviews if he believes it will help him reach his father.

She went on describing Harry as "completely lost touch with reality" and "delusional" in his approach to family reconciliation.

"If he thinks getting in touch with his father is possible by speaking in an interview and speaking to the media, which he claims to despise so much, he's kind of lost the plot, I'm afraid," she stated.