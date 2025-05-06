Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' continues strong run at Box Office

Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' surprises fans with spectacular performance at Box Office

Ajay Devgn’s newly released film Raid 2 continues its steady run at the box office, nearing the ₹100 crore gross mark in its opening week.

The Singham actor, who garnered recognition for his role as Bajirao Singham, has reunited with filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta after seven years for the sequel to the 2018 original.

Raid 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Pathak had a terrific start at the theatres, collecting ₹86 crore gross, including ₹71 crore net from domestic markets.

Additionally, it earned around ₹14 crore from international territories within the first four days.

Following a seven-year hiatus, Raj Kumar’s directorial brings back Devgn as Amay Patnaik, who is seen investigating another high-profile financial crime during his 75th raid.

Joining the Singham Returns star are Ritesh Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

The Khel Khel Mein actress replaces Ileana D’Cruz from the first installment, taking on the role of Malini Patnaik, while Saurabh has reprises his role as Tauji.

For the unversed, Raid 2 was released on Thursday, May 1.

The Shaitaan star, was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad.