Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal finally breaks silence on 'Hera Pheri 3' feud

Paresh Rawal exited 'Hera Pheri 3' over creative differences

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal reportedly had a tiff over Hera Pheri 3.

A few backs, reports emerged that Rawal, who played the popular "Babu Rao" role in the comedy franchise has exited the third film due to "creative differences".

However, he agreed to do the film, but he left the movie over differences with Kumar and his creative team.

The Khiladi star sent a legal notice to the Welcome actor over his sudden move.

Many fans took the event as a "publicity stunt".

But Akshay has now addressed the controversy saying that when legalities are involved in a matter then it cannot be labelled as publicity stunt.

While speaking at The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra Season 2, the Housefull actor said, “No, this is not a publicity stunt. The things went legal, so when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing.”

A few days ago, Rawal also broke his silence on the matter saying that when something attracts people in a larger scale then it becomes our responsibility to be extra careful about it.

“My point is that when something reaches so many people, you need to be extra careful.”

“It is our responsibility towards the audience because the audience is sitting here and loves it so much. You can't take things lightly. Do hard work and deliver”, he explained in The Himanshu Mehta Show.

However, things are now in place and the matter has been settled. The 57-year-old also assured that everything is fine now and fans can expect an announcement soon.