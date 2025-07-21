Kartik Aaryan's ‘Aashiqui 3’ delayed due to Saiyaara's box office success

Kartik Aaryan thrills fans with recent update after 'Saiyaara' continues its strong theatrical run

Kartik Aaryan’s new project has left fans in awe, as the release of his film Aashiqui 3 has been delayed following the continued box office success of Saiyaara.

Anurag Basu, director of the film, hinted at the reason behind this major reason.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, the 55-year-old filmmaker indirectly addressed the delay, explaining that Aaryan, 34, is currently occupied with Karan Johar’s Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, while Basu himself is busy with the release of Metro …In Dino.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “We’ll soon move on to our next schedule and aim to wrap the film soon.”

Later in the interview, the Barfi director also responded to speculation about similarities between Saiyaara and Aashiqui 3.

“Given that both films feature performers as central characters, we knew comparisons would be drawn,” he added. “But the two films are completely different from each other.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Basu and his team decided to delay the film to avoid any direct comparisons with Mohit Suri’s latest project, as both films revolve around rising music stars and their romantic relationships.

Notably, Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Son of Sardaar 2 has also pushed back its release due to Saiyaara’s strong theatrical performance.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara has received widespread acclaim since its release on Friday, July 18.

For the unversed, Aashiqui 3, originally slated for release in October 2025, has now been postponed to 2026.