‘Chakda 'Xpress’ co-star praises Anushka Sharma's 'best performance’

Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda 'Xpress' co-star breaks silence on delay rumours

Anushka Sharma’s Chakda ‘Xpress co-star Dibyendu Bhattacharya recently broke his silence amid ongoing speculation surrounding the film’s delay.

The 37-year-old actress, who was last seen in 2018’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan, set the internet abuzz with news of her return in the upcoming biographical film.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, the 49-year-old actor revealed that he had watched the film at director Prosit Roy’s residence and described it as a “fantastic” project.

Reflecting on the film’s completion, Bhattacharya shared his conversation with the filmmaker, saying, “He said, it (film) wasn’t completely finished, not everything had been done. But I watched it and… it is such a beautiful film.”

Later in the interview, the Poacher alum opened up about the postponement of Roy’s directorial.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “I have no idea. If I had any information about the film, I would tell you first. I really don’t know because Clean Slate is on one side and Netflix is on the other. What’s going on between the two, I have no clue.”

The B.A. Pass star also praised the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress’ performance in the film, calling it her “best performance”.

Earlier in 2022, Netflix announced Chakda ‘Xpress, a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

For the unversed, the delay in the film has been attributed to the end of partnership between Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix.