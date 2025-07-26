‘Animal’ director reveals regrets over film’s runtime

'Animal' expressed regret after gaining widespread recognition

Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently shared that he has some regrets following the film’s release, despite its box office success.

The 43-year-old filmmaker, who garnered recognition for his 2019 project Kabir Singh, stirred the internet with a surprising confession.

During an exclusive conversation with Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam Tinnanuri, Vanga disclosed that he was under pressure to trim the film’s runtime just a week prior to its theatrical release.

The Arjun Reddy director added that the first cut of the film was three hours and 45 minutes long, while the second cut was three hours and 30 minutes.

Speaking candidly, he said, “It was a good cut, but I regret it. Even if I didn’t finish it in 3.45, I finished it in 3.30. But when the film was released on the OTT platform, it was exactly the same length as its theatrical release.”

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and others, became a major hit and ranked as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

For the unversed, the film was released in December 2023.