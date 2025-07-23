Rajnikanth sets internet ablaze with 'Powerhouse' single from ‘Coolie’

Rajnikanth takes internet by storm with recent update ahead of release

Rajnikanth recently set the internet ablaze as the makers of Coolie dropped its third single, Powerhouse, ahead of the film’s release.

The 74-year-old actor, known for his distinctive acting style, took the internet by storm with his presence in the high-energy lyrical video.

On Tuesday, July 22, makers of Coolie released the track Powerhouse, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The three-minute clip features the Vettaiyan star facing off his enemies, along with the intense glimpses from the film that left fans with goosebumps.

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde, and more.

It is pertinent to mention that Aamir Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated film.

With the Jailer actor in the lead, the plot revolves around Deva, an aging gangster, and his struggle to reunite with his old gang in a quest to uncover a hidden technology.

In addition to Coolie, Rajnikanth is currently gearing up for Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 hit, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

For the unversed, Lokesh has confirmed that the teaser of Coolie will be released on Saturday, August 2.

The action-thriller is slated for release on Thursday, August 14.