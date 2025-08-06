'War 2' director looks forward to reviving current music dynamics

Aditya Chopra to follow 'iconic' strategy ahead of 'War 2' release

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 director, Aditya Chopra, is reportedly set to revive his iconic music promotion strategy for the upcoming film.

The 54-year-old director, known for his distinctive and creative ideas, is drawing inspiration from the release styles of hit songs like Kajra Re and Kamli from Dhoom 3.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “War 2 is the biggest tentpole film of India in 2025, and everything about it is hugely anticipated. Everyone’s eyes are on Hrithik and NTR’s dance number, and Aditya Chopra is well aware of this. He wants to keep building the hype and hunger for this song till the release, and not give the full song to people to watch it for free.

“He wants to bring people into theatres to watch War 2, and experience the magic of seeing Hrithik Roshan & NTR dancing together on the big screen, just as it is supposed to be consumed.”

Later, the insider further added that this is signature strategy of Chopra, recalling how he handled the release of previous hit tracks.

The source added, “This is classic Aditya Chopra strategy. He preserved the best song of Bunty Aur Bubli, Kajre Re prior to its release and people were blown seeing it in theatres. He locked up all the songs of Dhoom 3, and people were surprised seeing them in theatres, where the visuals of Kamli exploded."

In addition, the insider also revealed that the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge filmmaker is adamant about keeping Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR performance discreet until it premieres on silver screen.

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2, also starring Kiara Advani, is slated for release on Thursday, August 14.