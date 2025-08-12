Pooja Hegde reacts as Monica Bellucci approves ‘Coolie’ track ahead of release

Pooja Hegde reveals Monica Bellucci's reaction after launch of new track

Coolie has sparked online buzz with its new song Monica, ahead of the film’s release.

The Rajinikanth-starrer has taken the internet by storm following the launch of the track, which features Pooja Hegde and Soubin Shahir.

Coolie’s team has dedicated Monica to legendary Italian actress Monica Bellucci.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Hegde, 34, revealed that the cinema icon loved the song.

Reacting to the news, the Deva actress said, “Oh, really? Wow. That’s the biggest compliment ever. I’ve actually always loved Monica Bellucci. She was so iconic in her own way for her persona. She didn’t really need to do much. At the same time, she had a very unique style and a unique voice in terms of how she carried herself. So it was a big feat. But I’m glad. I’m glad she liked it.”

Later, the Retro star reflected on Lokesh Kangaraj’s vision behind this hit song.

Speaking to the outlet, “For a director like him to say that, and put their money where their mouth is by hiring me for that job — and for it to help the film — that’s very exciting for me. It tells me I can contribute to tickets, I bring value. And these are the people whose opinion I should worry about — not so much anyone else’s.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aamir Khan is set to make a guest appearance in the upcoming film.

For the unversed, Coolie is slated for release on Thursday, August 14.