'Saiyaara' becomes blockbuster with ₹300 crore collection

'Saiyaara' maintains its successful theatrical run on third weekend

Saiyaara continues its steady run at the box office, hitting ₹300 crore in its third weekend after release.

Mohit Suri’s directorial has now surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s blockbuster War and Salman Khan’s Sultan.

According to Pinkvilla, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama earned ₹300 crore by the end of its third weekend.

The film has enjoyed an impressive run since day one – collecting ₹173. 75 crore in its first week, followed by ₹106.25 crore in the second, and entering the third week with ₹4.75 crore on Friday, August 1.

Notably, Saiyaara earned ₹9 - 10 crore on its third Sunday, August 3, bringing its total to ₹300.75 crore within just 17 days of release.

Amid this strong theatrical performance, Akshaye Widhani’s production has prompted several upcoming projects to push their release dates.

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, originally scheduled to release on Friday, July 25, has been postponed.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “It is a very well thought-out move for the betterment of the industry.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, has now been delayed until 2026 to avoid any direct comparisons with Mohit Suri’s film.

For the unversed, Saiyaara hit the big screen on Friday, July 18, and has continued its remarkable box office run since.