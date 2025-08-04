Salman Khan set to team up with Mahesh Narayanan for ‘another’ period thriller

Salman Khan thrills fans with new project update

Salman Khan is reportedly set to join hands with Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan for a period thriller, while also gearing up for Galwan.

The 59-year-old actor, who rose to fame with his performance in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, has met Narayanan four to five times to finalise his next project.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan and Mahesh Narayanan have been jamming on multiple ideas, and Salman has given a go-ahead to the filmmaker on a period-thriller with action. The film in discussion will be set in the 1970s to 1990s, and Mahesh will now come back for a full-length narration.

“Be it Galwan, or the Mahesh Narayanan directorial – Salman in looking to explore new genres now, that challenge him. There will be a 100 percent clarity on the Mahesh Narayanan film before the end of this year.”

Furthermore, the source also revealed that the Sultan star has been having discussions with director Kabir Khan.

“The duo is jamming on multiple ideas, and have a definite intent to collaborate. The discussions are happening across genres – from stylish action thriller to a high-octane-drama, and of course, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel,” the source concluded.

Notably, the Tiger 3 actor is expected to take on a different kind of role in Narayanan’s upcoming period thriller.

Meanwhile, the Bodyguard star is set to begin shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s Galwan by the end of this year.

For the unversed, the 43-year-old filmmaker’s project is expected to kick off in 2026.