Aamir Khan hints at future plans as he unveils new film project

Aamir Khan to make guest appearance in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'

Aamir Khan recently revealed that he signed on for Coolie without even hearing the story.

The 60-year-old actor is set to mark his second collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth.

At a recent press event, the Dangal star shared, “Lokesh came to meet me. I didn’t know why he was coming to meet me. He said, ‘It’s for Coolie. I want you to do a role in the film.’ The moment I got to know its Coolie and Rajni Sir’s film. After many, many years, probably for the first time, I have said yes to a film without hearing the script, without hearing anything.”

Later in the conversation, the 3 Idiots actor praised his co-star Rajinikanth.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “Sir, you (Rajinikanth) are an inspiration to all of us. And, we are such big admirers of you. Thank you, sir. This is a small love from me, sir.”

Listing the 74-year-old star’s qualities, Khan added, “Ohho, That’s a very difficult thing because Rajini sir has so many qualities to choose from, one is very difficult.”

Meanwhile, the PK actor, who recently received widespread acclaim for his newly released film Sitaare Zameen Par, is set to make a guest appearance in Coolie.

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is slated for release on Thursday, August 14.