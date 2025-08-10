Ranveer Singh enters final 50-day stretch for 'Dhurandhar' shoot

Ranveer Singh set to star as JSP M.K. Sharma in Aditya Dhar's upcoming venture

Ranveer Singh has set the internet abuzz as he reportedly gears up for the final leg of the much-anticipated Dhurandhar.

The 40-year-old actor, known for his debut role as Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, is preparing to complete the last 50 days of shooting for the upcoming action-thriller.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Since Dhurandhar celebrates the unsung heroes of Indian Intelligence Agencies, Aditya Dhar and team want to include some of the biggest achievements of Ajit Doval and team in the screenplay.”

The insider also reflected on the release date of Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film.

The source further added, “Around 50-days of shoot is remaining and the makers are aiming to call it a wrap by mid-October. They are racing against time at the moment, but every part of post-production is done keeping the deadlines of a December 5 release. Ranveer Singh is excited to bring forward the most front-footed actioner of his career.”

This comes hot on the heels of the Padmaavat star being spotted shooting for Dhurandhar in Ludhiana.

The video clip thrilled fans, showcasing the first look of the Simba actor in the forthcoming film.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar is slated for release on December 5, 2025.