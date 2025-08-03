Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha hint at ‘good news’ post marriage

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha tease at new addition to family in recent appearance

Parineeti Chopra recently hinted at expanding her family, as her husband Raghav Chadha teased that some “good news” may be on the way.

The 36-year-old actress, who tied the knot with Chadha in September 2023, sparked speculation among fans by teasing plans to start a family.

In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma humorously shared how his mother jumped straight into “grandchild mode” and asked the couple if they had experienced something similar.

Responding to the question, the 36-year-old politician playfully said, “We will give you good news soon. We will give it at some point.”

The Girl on the Train star looked surprised by her husband’s remarks.

Later in the show, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress opened up about meeting Chadha at an event in London, where he instantly asked her out on a date – which ended up happening the next day with 15 other people present.

Recalling the moment, she shared that she knew he was the right person for her to marry.

Raghav, on the other hand, candidly confessed that it was love at first sight for him.

For the unversed, the couple got engaged in May 2023 and tied the knot in September of the same year at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.