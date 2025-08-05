Mrunal Thakur sparks dating rumours with 'Raanjhanaa' star Dhanush

Dhanush to star alongside Kriti Sanon in 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines for their rumoured romance.

The speculations surfaced after the two were spotted together at several events.

On August 1, the South Indian actor was spotted walked the red carpet at the premiere of Sita Ramam star’s new film, Son of Sardar 2, where she shook hands with the 42-year-old and hugged him.

Hours later, Dhanush also attended Mrunal’s birthday party afterwards, which also included many other A-list Bollywood actors.

A video has been going viral from the birthday party, where the couple was snapped chatting with each other while holding hands.

The 33-year-old was also noticed leaning towards the Atrangi Re actor and whispering something into his ear privately.

As per News18 Showsha, a source stated, “It's true that they are seeing each other, but it’s still early.”

“They’re not planning to go public yet. However, they’re also not hiding their outings either. Their friends believe they are well-matched, both value simplicity, privacy, and have similar work ethics”, the insider further revealed.

Work wise, Dhanush is currently working on Anand. L. Rai’s upcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein from the world of Raanjhanaa alongside Kriti Sanon.