Ajay Devgn’s comedy film leaves fans disappointed worldwide

Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar 2' tanks at box office after poor collection

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 is set to end its theatrical run with disappointing earnings globally.

The Vijay Kumar Arora’s directorial, starring the Singham actor alongside Mrunal Thakur, delivered a modest performance at the box office.

Son of Sardaar 2, produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, had a promising start but soon lost momentum.

The comedy caper is expected to conclude its domestic run with earnings of ₹55.75 crore and an overseas total of approximately ₹11.25 crore.

Given its poor performance, the instalment is projected to collect around ₹67 crore globally.

However, the original Son of Sardaar grossed ₹135 crore worldwide and enjoyed strong box office success.

Ashwni Dhar’s directorial, featuring Drishyam star, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt, was released in 2012.

It is pertinent to mention that the sequel’s release date was postponed from Friday, July 25, after the strong box office performance of Saiyaara.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “It is a very well thought-out move for the betterment of the industry.”

For the unversed, Son of Sardaar 2 hit the big screen on Friday, August 1.