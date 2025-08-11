Deepika Padukone backs out from Indian remake of Anne Hathaway's 'The Intern'?

'The Intern' originally stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway

Deepika Padukone has reportedly stepped away from the much-awaited Indian remake of Hollywood film, The Intern.

The 2015 comedy drama featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles.

Padukone was reportedly going to feature in the Indian adaptation alongside Amitabh Bachchan as Jules and Ben respectively.

But as per latest reports, the 39-year-old will no longer be starring in the project as she backed out. Hence, a new lead actress will now be cast for the film.

According to Cinema Express, sources have revealed that the Pathaan actress is now looking forward to “explore her career further as a creator.”

Deepika starred in Fighter before going on her maternity break in 2024.

The source further added, “The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant.”

The Indian version of The Intern has been confirmed since 2020, initially set to star late Rishi Kapoor.

But the film faced multiple delays; firstly, because of Kapoor’s sudden passing, then the pandemic and later, Padukone's maternity break.