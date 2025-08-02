Shah Rukh Khan to receive first National Film Award after three decades

Shah Rukh Khan to receive National Film honour for 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan has recently set the internet abuzz, as the star is in line to receive a National Film Award for Jawan.

The 59-year-old actor, who garnered recognition for his role in Baazigar, will be receiving his first National Award after 33-years of contribution to Indian cinema.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Shah Rukh Khan is being bestowed with the Best Actor Award for his performance in Jawan at the 71st National Film Award. The announcement is expected to take place today at a press conference in Delhi. This would mark his first-ever National Award win.”

Jawan – which stars the Om Shanti Om star alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and others – was released in September 2023 and has earned widespread acclaim since.

It is pertinent to mention that his performances in a range of films, from Darr, Baazigar, and Dil Se to Pathaan and Jawan, have consistently garnered critical praise.

On the professional front, the Dilwale actor is currently gearing up for King, co-starring Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is set to hit theatres in 2026.

For the unversed, Atlee Kumar’s 2023 directorial, Jawan, became the highest-grossing film of the year.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star will be sharing his first-ever prestigious award with Vikrant Massey, who won the Best Actor award for 12th Fail.