Parineeti Chopra googled Raghav Chadha's marital status prior to wedding

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha take internet by storm with recent 'light-hearted' revelations

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are making headlines following their recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, made light-hearted revelations about each other.

In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the 36-year-old politician shared, “She [Parineeti] often shares that after that meeting, she checked on Google what my age was and if I was married. She even googled what the duties of a Member of Parliament are.”

Parineeti, also 36, added that she looked up Chadha’s height online, as she had always wanted a tall husband.

Later in the show, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress spilled details about their first date, which took place in London.

Amid the conversation, the Rajya Sabha member humourously hinted at some “good news”.

Following his remarks, fans began speculating that the couple might be expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, The Girl on the Train star shared that they had their roka ceremony three to four months after they began dating.

For the unversed, the couple got engaged in May 2023 and married in September of the same year in Udaipur, Rajasthan.