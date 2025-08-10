Shahid Kapoor jets off to Spain for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film

Shahid Kapoor heads to Spain after making headlines at Lord's

Shahid Kapoor reportedly jets off to Spain for the final schedule of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film, Romeo.

The 44-year-old actor, known for his versatile performances, is currently gearing up for the much-anticipated action-thriller.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Shahid will call it a wrap on Vishal Bhardwaj’s next by August 25. Him along with the entire team is off to Spain for the last leg. The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced film is on track for a December 5 release at the moment.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bhardwaj’s directorial was previously titled Arjun Ustara before being renamed Romeo.

The upcoming project also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

This update comes shortly after Vishal, 60, announced Disha Patani’s cameo in Romeo.

On Wednesday, July 2, the filmmaker shared the announcement on Instagram, accompanied by a monochrome photo of the Ek Villain actress.

Notably, this will mark Patani’s first collaboration with the Jab We Met star.

Kapoor, who was last seen in Deva, is also gearing up for Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2, both slated for release between December 2025 and January 2026.

For the unversed, Romeo is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.