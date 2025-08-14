Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda spark romance buzz amid ‘Saiyaara’ blockbuster run

'Saiyaara' duo takes internet by storm with recent appearance

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recently sparked a frenzy after being spotted together in the wake of Saiyaara’s blockbuster theatrical run.

The lead pair, who garnered recognition for portraying Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra, is now making headlines for their off-screen romance.

Amid dating rumours, the Saiyaara duo was seen exiting a restaurant separately.

In a viral video, Panday, 27, is seen wearing a white T-shirt layered with a greyish open jacket, paired with blue jeans and black-and-white sneakers, as he poses for selfies with fans.

The 22-year-old actress, on the other hand, paired her off-white top with a black zip-up fitted jacket.

She completed her laid-back look with relaxed-fit jeans and white sneakers, while her long wavy hair cascaded over her shoulders.

This appearance comes hot on the heels of the duo sparking speculation with affectionate gestures – including Panday planting a kiss on his co-star’s forehead.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has stormed the box office, earning approximately ₹500 crore globally.

With its theatrical run nearing its end, the musical romantic drama is expected to stream on Netflix from Friday, September 12.

For the unversed, Saiyaara was released on Friday, July 18.