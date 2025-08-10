Sonu Nigam 'breaks down' while celebrating success of 'Pardesiya'

Sidharth Malhotra, Jahnvi Kapoor's 'Pardesiya' features in film 'Param Sundari'

Sonu Nigam, globally acclaimed Indian playback singer, has finally reacted to the over whelming response to his new song Pardesiya from film Param Sundari.

The fresh romantic track, shot amid the scenic views of India’s Kerala, features Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Nigam’s new track has been wining hearts all over the globe. The singer has been receiving a great response from worldwide.

While talking about it, the Kal Ho Naa Ho famed vocalist said, "This romantic song is working very well. It’s the first time I’ve sung for Sidharth, and it’s suiting him so well.”

Sonu believes Sidharth is “looking so good in the song, and it feels like he’s actually singing. I’m really thankful to God for all the love.”

In conversation with Hindustan Times, the 52-year-old music director confessed that he was "sobbing with gratitude" while reading the messages from fans.

“I was reading all the messages for Pardesiya and I just broke down - literally sobbing with gratitude”, he added.

Nigam further opened, “I’ve seen so much love and respect. Sometimes things don’t work out, and sometimes the unexpected just clicks. All I take from this is to keep working hard - that’s when magic happens.”

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the romantic film also features Akshaye Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajeev Khandelwal and Sanjay Kapoor.