Sitaare Zameen Par ends theatrical run matching ‘Raid 2’ and ‘Housefull 5’

'Sitaare Zameen Par' finishes with 'Raid 2', 'Housefull 5' after widespread recognition

Sitaare Zameen Par is set to complete its theatrical run at the box office, with its total collection landing close to that of Raid 2 and Housefull 5, amid the growing success of Saiyaara.

The sports-drama, which garnered recognition for its impactful message, has taken the internet by storm following its latest box office update.

According to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan’s film earned ₹2.60 crore in its fifth weekend, following the release of Saiyaara.

Earlier, the sports-drama had a strong start, earning ₹87.50 crore net in its first week, followed by ₹44.50 crore in the second, ₹17.25 crore in the third, and ₹8.65 crore in the fourth.

Notably, R.S Prasanna’s directorial ended up a total close to Raid 2 and Housefull 5.

Despite its initial success, the film closed with approximately ₹160.50 crore net at the Indian box office, largely due to its limited appeal among urban-centric audience.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 earned ₹165 crore, while Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 made ₹167 crore in its entire run.

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring the Dangal actor, Genelia Deshmukh, Simran Mangeshkar, Dolly Ahaluwalia, and more, received widespread acclaim during its opening weeks at the box office.

For the unversed, this film is the sequel to the 2007 Taare Zameen Par, and it was released on Friday, June 20.