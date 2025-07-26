Hrithik Roshan strikes ‘lucrative’ profit-sharing deal for ‘War 2’

Hrithik Roshan takes internet by storm ahead of 'War 2' release

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly struck a major profit-sharing deal with producer Aditya Chopra ahead of the release of their much-anticipated film War 2.

The 51-year-old actor, who rose to fame with his lead role in the 2000 hit Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, is making headlines for his deal with the renowned producer.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the Krrish star has been paid ₹50 crore upfront for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming project, owing to his backend deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The insider added that following the release of action-thriller, Chopra, 54, will share a portion of the film’s profits with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor.

In addition to the Dhoom 2 star’s deal, Jr NTR has reportedly been paid a huge amount of ₹70 crore by YRF, while Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor have received ₹15 crore and ₹10 crore, respectively.

This report comes shortly after the film earned widespread acclaim following the release of its trailer a few days ago.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, who was last seen in 2024 Fighter as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated sequel.

Meanwhile, the Shershaah actress will appear as Kavya Luthra in War 2.

For the unversed, War 2 is slated for release on Thursday, August 14.