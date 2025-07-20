Actor Kaiser Nizamani recounts terrifying ordeal on Lahore-Karachi flight

Actor Kaiser Nizamani. — Instagram/@kaisernizamani

Veteran Pakistani actor Kaiser Nizamani recently recounted a harrowing experience aboard a private flight from Lahore to Karachi that narrowly averted what could have been a disaster.

Taking to Instagram, Nizamani shared the alarming incident that unfolded on Saturday, accompanied by a photo of his boarding pass and a video message.

The incident occurred just moments before takeoff when the pilot had to apply emergency brakes on the runway due to a bird strike. Authorities confirmed the incident, noting that the collision prompted the sudden stop, which prevented a potentially catastrophic accident.

"Captain applied emergency brakes a few seconds before takeoff saving 100s of lives ...authorities says it was bird hit," Nizamani wrote on Instagram, highlighting the seriousness of the moment.

In the video message, the 58-year-old actor urged residents living near airports to avoid feeding birds, particularly meat and grains, to help mitigate such risks to aviation safety in the future.

"The people who do this are actually playing with human lives," he stressed, before expressing gratitude for the narrow escape.

"Thank God that escaped a dangerous accident today; the pilot controlled the plane, otherwise there could have been a big tragedy."

Nizamani also voiced concerns about the delays experienced by passengers in the aftermath of the incident. He noted that despite being at Lahore airport since 8am, there had been no clear information on when they would reach Karachi, even by 6pm.

He lamented the lack of communication, saying: "There is no such wait even at international terminals as we are doing here."