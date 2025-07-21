Uorfi Javed trends with 'bold and risky' video showing swollen face

Reality TV star sensation and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has once again grabbed attention online-not just for her daring outfits this time, but for a bold cosmetic move.

In a recent Instagram post, the Big Boss star opened up about the painful consequences of dissolving her lip and laugh line fillers, sharing a raw, unfiltered video that showed her face visibly swollen and inflamed.

The Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya captioned the video with a warning caption: 'No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were misplaced.'

She further revealed that she had been getting lip fillers since she was 18, but opted to have them dissolved after they bagan looking very 'misplaced.'

In the video, she is seen enduring the painful procedure as a doctor administers injections to dissolve the fillers.

Uorfi even warned her viewers, saying, 'Please watch this video at your own risk,' before showing her dramatically swollen lips and cheeks.

Despite the painful experience, Uorfi made it clear that she is not against the cosmetic procedures-but stressed the importance of choosing a qualified and experienced doctor.

The video prompting an outpouring of support from fans. One user wrote, 'It takes a lot of courage to show all this.'

While another commented: 'Please it's her choice, She's literally sharing her experience and the least you all could do is be a little empathetic.'

Uorfi is a media sensation who frequently make headlines for her bold outfit choices, and the paparazzi never miss a chance to capture her in the spotlight-which she handles with remarkable posie.

The star recently shared victory in the reality series The Traitors alongside Nikita Luther, and walking away with Rs 70 lakh in prize money. She continues to spark conversations-not just for hr appearance, but for her fearless transparency.