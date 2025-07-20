Alia Bhatt named 'Hero' by rising actress Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda calls Alia Bhatt her 'hero' in recent post after 'Saiyaara' release

Alia Bhatt’s recent praise for Saiyaara star Aneet Padda has revealed that the rising actress has a hidden source of inspiration for her.

The 22-year-old, who made her debut in the 2022 film Salaam Venky, expressed deep admiration for the Jigra star.

On Saturday, July 19, Padda reshared the Raazi actress’ appreciation on Instagram story, referring to her as her “hero”.

She captioned the post, “I wish I could gather every moment of inspiration, love, awe, possibility, wonder, and imagination that I’ve experience because of you; put in a box and give it to you. Alia Bhatt my hero. Forever and ever and ever.”

This heartfelt note came shortly after the 32-year-old star showered love on the emerging artist following her performance in Saiyaara.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress posted a picture featuring Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday, Padda, and director Mohit Suri.

She wrote, “two beautiful and magical stars.”

Meanwhile, Alia is currently gearing up for two major projects – Alpha and Love and War.

Notably, Padda played the role of Nandini in her debut film Salam Venky, where she starred alongside Kajol.

Mohit Suri’s directorial Saiyaara was released on Friday, July 18, and has been making headlines since.