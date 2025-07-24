Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan share fun moments ahead of ‘War 2’ trailer launch

Kiara Advani is 'all set' for trailer launch of 'War 2'

Kiara Advani recently shared a light-hearted moment with Hrithik Roshan and Ayan Mukerji ahead of the much-anticipated trailer release of War 2.

The 33-year-old actress, who rose to fame for her role as Sakshi Singh in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, revealed that she is “all set” for the trailer launch on Friday, July 25.

On Thursday, July 24, the Kabir Singh star posted a memory on Instagram Stories featuring her War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan and director Ayan Mukerji.

The trio is seen posing in front of historical landmarks in Italy.

In the image, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress sports a white tank top and beige cargo pants, with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

The Krrish actor, on the other hand, looked dashing in a blue-and-black checkered shirt paired with jeans.

However, JR NTR, who plays Vikram in the film, was notably absent from the frame.

Expressing her excitement for the trailer, Advani captioned the post, “All set for tomorrow.”

This post came shortly after JR NTR, 42, missed the wrap-up celebration of War 2.

Despite her packed schedule, the Shershaah star recently welcomed her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday, July 15.

For the unversed, the sequel to the 2019 original War is slated for release on Thursday, August 14.