Sanjana Sanghi remembers co-star Sushant Singh in ‘emotional’ update

'Dil Bechara' actress remembers co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on fifth anniversary

Sanjana Sanghi paid tribute to her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput to mark the fifth anniversary of their film Dil Bechara.

The 28-year-old actress, known for her portrayal of Kizie Basu in the 2020 film, set the internet ablaze with her emotional message.

On Thursday, July 24, the Dhak Dhak star shared a video on Instagram showcasing memories from the set of the romantic-drama.

The clip also featured Sanjana reminiscing about her experience working with the Drive actor, saying, “It’s a journey that changed my life, and it is the one that I struggle to articulate because of everything that it means to me. On the 5th anniversary of Dil Bechara, the articulation I have is of endless gratitude to the universe for choosing me to kickstart my journey and to Mukesh for the kind of faith he had shown in me. To the best actor in the world, Sushant, someone we miss every single day…”

The heartfelt post was accompanied by a caption, “Always was, always will be, the most magical. Thank you for giving Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu a permanent home in your hearts. And for celebrating our film in the most special way, always, I am forever grateful. #5YearsOfDilBechara. Miss you, Sush.”

Mukesh Chhabara’s directorial debut, Dil Bechara – an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars – was released in July 2020.

For the unversed, the Raabta star passed away on June 14, 2020.