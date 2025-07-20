Aditya Roy Kaput’s ‘laid-back’ style caught Mohit Suri's eye, director reveals

Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri recently took a trip down memory lane and revealed his first meeting with Aditya Roy Kapur, amid the success of Saiyaara.
The 44-year-old filmmaker shared a glimpse of his casual interaction with the Malang actor.
During a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Suri recalled that Aditya, 39 was wearing a shirt paired with shorts, slippers, and socks.
Speaking exclusively, the Ek Villain director said, “While I was talking to him, he was spinning around in a revolving chair.”
Later in the interview, he added that Aditya’s laid-back style impressed him, and he began imagining him as the character of Rahul Jaykar.
It is pertinent to mention that Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya as Rahul Jaykar and Shraddha Kapoor as Aarohi Keshav Shirke, turned out to be a blockbuster.
The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star has recently portrayed Parth in Metro…In Dino, alongside Sara Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, Suri has received widespread acclaim for his recent directorial venture Saiyaara, which was released on Friday, July 18.
For the unversed, the romantic-musical was released on April 26, 2013.
