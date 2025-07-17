Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma’s playful banter delights fans on Netflix

Ajay Devgn akes internet by storm with recent remarks ahead of 'Son of Sardaar 2' release

Ajay Devgn recently thrilled fans as Netflix dropped the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3, which featured the light-hearted banter between the actor and the host of the show.

The 56-year-old actor, known for his intense performances in multiple projects, was seen taking a dig at Kapil Sharma's drastic weight loss.

During the light-hearted conversation in the promo, the Drishyam star says, "Everyone loses weight, you lost so much that even your nose has lost weight."

Meanwhile, the promo of the forthcoming episode began with the Singham actor walking to the stage with his Son of Sardaar 2 co-stars - Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan.

Following their entrance, Kapil, 44, reads a fan comment, saying, "Ajay has done many comedy films, but becomes serious on comedy shows."

The Raid star reacted to the comment, quipping, "When I do those films, I get those cheques. When I come here, Kapil gets the cheque."

The Shaitaan actor, who was last seen in Raid 2, appeared at the show for his upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 promotion.

The Vijay Kumar Arora's comedy directorial is slated for release on Friday, July 25.

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 new episodes premiere on Netflix every Saturday at 8pm.