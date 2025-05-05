Barry Williams on blurring lines between Greg Brady and reality: 'Trying to be good'

Barry Williams opens up about his iconic role as Greg Brady

Barry Williams opens up about his iconic role as Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch, revealing why he struggles to shake off the character's lasting impact on his identity.

The actor, who played Greg on the classic 1960s sitcom, shared his experiences during a panel at Hofstra University in Long Island on Sunday, May 4.

The 70-year-old said at the time, "It was impossible to juggle the two identities, so I just combined them. And the truth is, there's not that much difference.”

"I mean, what you see with Greg was a guy that had younger brothers and sisters. I feel like this is my family. You see somebody who's trying to make things work, trying to the walk the line, trying to go on, trying to be a good person."

Drawing parallels between himself and Brady, Williams explained there were some differences in the character.

He further went on to add, "I never once played ball on the house. I never once threw a football at my sister’s nose. I never lost to my sister in a driving contest that was so late. That was so fake. I never would have lost if it wasn’t written in the script.”

In addition, he also shared that playing the character while growing up was challenging.