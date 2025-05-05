Buckingham Palace welcomes special Royal member for tea gathering

Buckingham Palace had a special guest in attendance for a tea party this afternoon-Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate.

The 11-year-old young royal took part in the special tea festivity, joining other senior royals at the gathering.

Notably, his siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, were absent from the event. Guests at the tea party included veterans from the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces, WRENS, and Special Operations Executives, reported GB News.

Earlier in the day, Prince George and his siblings had joined their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for VE Day commemorations in central London, where King Charles and Queen Camilla led the solemn ceremony, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The high-profile event, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Duke of Kent, however Prince Andrew was notably, who has been barred from participating in major royal events.

It is worth noting that Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties in May 2020, and was later stripped of his patronages by the late Queen due to ongoing scrutiny over his association with Jeffrey Epstein.