Robert De Niro, Jenna Ortega set to collaborate in upcoming film 'Shutout'

Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' season 2 has been teased by the makers

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has just unlocked a major achievement in her career.

The 22-year-old is all set to team up with the veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro.

Film Shutout will be based on the story of a pool-hall hustler, which is going to be helmed by the Silver Linings Playbook creator, David O. Russell.

Production company RK Films led by Jeff Kirschenbaum released an official statement today announcing the exciting project.

The declared, "We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons.”

"It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-calibre team coming together to tell a compelling story - a line-up so precise, it feels like the perfect break."

Jenna rose to fame after starring in projects namely Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream, You, and Netflix series Wednesday.

The upcoming film will mark as her first proper collaboration with the 81-year-old.

Meanwhile, Niro was recently seen in political drama Zero Day, which premiered on Netflix.