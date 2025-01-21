Jennifer Aniston eager to cast Ariana, Zendaya for '9 to 5'remake: Here’s why

Jennifer Aniston has recently decided to recruit new talent for 9 to 5 remake.

For this purpose, the Friends alum keeps an eye on Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Sydney Sweeney to become a part of the movie

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Jen has a good script for the upcoming and she believed that it’s important to cast those women who can do comedy and even bring their own “fan bases” into new movie project.

Interestingly, all three stars have different projects on their timeline so scheduling would be a hassle.

Another source revealed that Sydney and Zendaya are booked for the next twelve months but Jennifer wants to make this movie next year if she can.

It is pertinent to mention that the 9 to 5 remake has not been given a green-lit by Disney-owned Twentieth Century Studios for now.

However, the source mentioned that getting a “yes from one of these actresses, and making them permanent members of ‘Team Aniston’ is the key step that Jen is undertaking right now”.

Meanwhile, a second insider told Closer that 9 to 5 is very special movie to Jennifer since she was a little girl.

The source opened up that this movie “changed” her life and now 40 years later, Jennifer wanted to make this movie as a producer.

“She’s finally ready to tackle this material that meant so much to her back in the day,” added an insider.