Dua Lipa gets stalked while visiting Chile

Dua Lipa visited Chile to film a commercial.

English and Albanian singer, Dua Lipa was petrified after being stalked in Chile.

Fans snuck into her hotel and stood outside her room, waiting for the 29-year-old star to make an appearance.

While staying in a hotel in Santiago, Chile, she experienced a security breach as admirers broke into her private area, while she had been there to film a commercial.

Although the Levitating hitmaker was reportedly unharmed, the incident left her terrified, which led security measures to be reassessed due to the fans being able to gain access to her hotel room so easily.

Reports suggested that they were waiting to take pictures with their favourite singer, and were found near the elevator trying to catch a glimpse of her and get closer to the star.

According to a source from The Sun, "Things were manic as she touched down with fans desperate to see her. A group gained access not only to her hotel floor but some were found outside her room."

"Security ended up doing an extra sweep and there were more fans waiting at her lift. Dua said she would not take pictures inside her hotel," a representative of the three time Grammy Award winner commented on the situation.

However, this isn’t the first time the pop-star has been stalked by her admirers.

Just less than a year ago, Dua experienced a similar situation ahead of her Glastonbury performance.

During the rehearsals in Birmingham for her Pyramid Stage performance last June, a fan managed to find her and her team and filmed the encounter for social media.



