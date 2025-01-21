King Charles takes decisive step as Prince Harry rejects Palace offer

King Charles III has taken a smart step after Prince Harry's brutal snub to Buckingham Palace.

The 75-year-old, who broke the cover and returned to public duties in Aberdeen on Monday, has sent a private message to Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration.

King Charles' sensible decision seems to be a message to the Sussexes that he enjoys strong bond with Donald Trump, who may request to reopen the couple's migration case.

The monarch's message comes amid reports that Prince Harry rejected Buckingham Palace's offer to stay at royal residence during his upcoming visit to the UK in February as his trial against the British newspaper group has begun in London.

The King's move will strengthen long-standing relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, emphasising mutual respect and diplomatic ties.

On the other hand, Buckingham Palace also paid a huge tribute to Queen Camilla and shared her latest photos as she visited the University of Aberdeen as Chancellor.

The royal family also released the photos of the King with a message, stating: "The King has met volunteers and veterans at The Gordon Highlanders Museum, including 99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie, whose portrait by Carl Randall is displayed at the museum."

The Palace's statement comes amid reports that the Duchess Sophie is set to have a more prominent role in the royal family. King Charles is planning to give Sophie the recognition that she deserves.