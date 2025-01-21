Prince Harry, Meghan upset over 'unfair' life as Zara Tindall outshines couple

Prince Harry, Meghan upset over 'unfair' life as Zara Tindall shines

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly reduced to tears over 'unfair' treatment as Zara Tindall outshined the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reaction over the growing criticism aimed at them was finally unveiled.

As per Heat magazine, the source claimed that the former working royals are "stunned and appalled" at the criticism they’ve endured after their surprise outing to help victims of the LA fire.

An insider said, "It confirms what they already knew to a big extent, that they can’t win no matter what they do or don’t do, their haters will always be out in force finding any way possible to tear them down."

For the unversed, the Montecito couple came out to provide support to the affected community at the Pasadena Convention Center. However, the two were "labelled as opportunistic attention seekers."

The source revealed Harry and Meghan's take over the trolling by saying, "A big part of them wants to just laugh it off but it’s so sick and twisted in their minds that makes it way harder to turn the other cheek."

Notably, the former Suits actress was left heartbroken after she was called out for helping people in her home city.

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet only "wants to help, and yet by doing that she’s still getting treated like garbage."

It has been said that Zara, who is also not an active working royal like the Sussexes, maintained a healthy public image unlike the California-based pair as they often made it to the negative headlines due to their controversial moves.

Recently, Princess Anne's daughter received praise for "balancing" between being a reputable member of the royal family and flourishing in her career.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB that Zara and Mike Tindall have been managing their roles exceptionally well.