Justin Bieber’s anxiety frustrated Hailey amid Sean Diddy legal woes

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey’s marriage in trouble after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal troubles.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the Baby hit-maker terrified over being dragged into Sean’s case which put strain on his marriage with Hailey.

“Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing,” said an insider.

For the unversed, Sean is awaiting trial on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Another source revealed that Justin dealt with anxiety and depression for most of his life because of “being ripped off his days in Diddy's company”.

Another insider revealed that Justin’s fear had frustrated Hailey, who’s reportedly considering a $285million divorce.

The source mentioned that Hailey now at the end of her rope with Justin as he all does is “wallow in self-pity and anxiety”.

“He's failing as a husband and a father and Hailey has hard decisions to make about their future,” stated an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “As much as Hailey loves Justin, she sees Diddy is tearing them apart and it may be the cause of their marriage ending.”