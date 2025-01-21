Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear Trump's 'fiery revenge' could shatter their world

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are enjoying a life of their choice in Montecito, have reportedly prepared for Donald Trump's potential revenge.

Trump's victory is being celebrated in the US as he was inaugurated as the 47th president on Monday following a tense election against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to the US in 2020 following their exit from the royal family, will be "fearing" the next four years, according to royal commentator Tom Bower.

The expert went on describing the situation in the Sussexes' Montecito mansion claiming: "This must be a day of fear. Trump has in the past said that he won't 'protect' Harry if he becomes president."

Bower, as per GB news, also highlighted: "Firstly, because he accused Harry of having 'betrayed the Queen' which he condemned as 'unforgivable', 'very disrespectful' and responsible for 'breaking her heart'."

The expert also did not hesitate to reveal the worst scenario the California-based couple could face during the Trump's tenure, saying: "But worse for Harry, Trump told Nigel Farage last year that if the Duke had lied in his application for an American visa about taking drugs, he could be deported from America."

It is to mention here that the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, wanted Harry's visa documents to be publicised to see whether or not he lied on the forms. However, US judge Carl Nichols ruled in September 2024 that the duke's visa application should not be made public.