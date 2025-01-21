Jennifer Aniston cuts ties with Lori Loughlin: 'She's out for herself'

Lori Loughlin is attempting to rebuild her reputation and mend past relationships, including her friendship with Jennifer Aniston, following her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

However, sources close to the situation reveal that Aniston is not interested in rekindling their connection, leaving Loughlin's efforts at reconciliation unsuccessful.

“Jen will never turn around on Lori, who she has never liked,” the insider said of the Murder Mystery star, 55, and the Full House alum, 60.

“The 2019 college admissions scandal just confirmed things Jen always believed about Lori, that she’s out for herself and will step on anybody to get it. It’s the kind of attitude Jen and her Morning Show team skewer in almost every episode of their show and it’s something Jen really stands against in her personal life,” the source continued.

“Jen has a history with Lori through their mutual friend, John Stamos, but she hasn’t really changed her opinion of Lori since she finally took responsibility for her crimes,” the insider added.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to fraud conspiracy in 2020 as part of the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

The couple was accused of bribing officials with $500,000 to secure their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli, admission to the University of Southern California under false pretenses, falsely presenting them as crew team recruits.