Jade Thirlwall recalls her brief fling with Harry Styles: 'I was so young'

Jade Thirlwall, former band member of Little Mix, reflected on the time when she and Harry Styles had a little fling during 2010 The X Factor auditions.
"We went on like one date when we were 16 or something," the Shout out to My Ex singer said during a recent episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast.
The Black Magic crooner revealed that they dated shortly after the Sign of The Times hitmaker was put in One Direction including, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and late Liam Payne.
She went on to share that they "kept in touch" but "then the minute they went on live shows, he didn’t message me back."
“I thought, 'That’s it now. He’s gone. He’s made it,'" she recalled.
The discussion was prompted after the host mentioned an old clip of Thirlwall on YouTube from 2010, where Styles ran up to her while she seemed unimpressed.
However, they met again the following year when Thirlwall returned to the talent show and joined Little Mix with Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
She remembered running into the Grammy-winning artist backstage since One Direction was invited to perform at the show.
"And then I made it the next year, and then I saw him in the room after, and he was like, 'I'm really sorry that I ignored you,'" she shared laughing after the host quipped that she had been "ghosted" by the As It Was singer.
"I was so young," the 32-year-old added. "It didn't really matter."
Thrilwall is currently dating Rizzle Kick star Jordan Stephenson. Last year in September, she embarked on her solo career and has released her fourth single on January 10, 2025.
