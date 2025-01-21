Kate Middleton becomes first royal to get key honour after 100 years

Kate Middleton is off to big start in 2025 as she will be making history with an important role in her position as the Princess of Wales.

King Charles, who is reportedly placing Kate and Prince William in a more prominent role, honoured his beloved daughter-in-law with a role that no princess has received in the last century.

While there still an official announcement set to be issued, the Princess of Wales will now be able to formally give her seal of approval to companies and brands via royal warrants.

A PR expert dubbed that this would be a major turning point for businesses given the influence Kate has on the British public, especially when it comes to fashion.

“We’ve seen the Princess of Wales have a huge impact on brands, often referred to as ‘the Kate effect’,” Nicola Pink, the founder of a PR firm told The London Times. “What makes it so powerful is that it has always felt genuine — she chooses brands she truly likes or wants to support.”

According to a previous report, Kate is “keen to recognise British skills and industry” with her new role.

A Royal Warrant is awarded to a named individual at a company which allows them the authority to use the Royal Arms. The role had been limited to the monarchs, and sometimes the heir next in line to the throne, but this would be the first time in 115 years that a Princess of Wales is made a ‘Grantor’.

The outlet reported that once Kate begins her role, she will be the “first for anyone holding the title Princess of Wales since the days of Queen Mary, who issued warrants before her husband, George V, ascended the throne in 1910.”

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and the Queen Mother were all grantors prior to their deaths.