Jennifer Garner makes herself clear over Ben Affleck, JLo divorce drama

Jennifer Garner is not giving more benefit of doubt to Ben Affleck in Jennifer Lopez’s divorce case.

Garner – who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018 – is reportedly unhappy with the Argo star's treatment of his ex-wife Lopez, and is urging him to handle the situation with more dignity and compassion, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Jen has a huge amount of sway with Ben these days, so she does feel quite obligated to police his behavior, particularly when it comes to the way he’s been treating J. Lo,” the insider said.

“He’s been so impatient with her and actually quite ungrateful, at least in Jen’s view.”

Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, have officially parted ways, finalizing their divorce over four months after Lopez initially filed in August.

The couple's two-year marriage came to an end following a tumultuous summer in 2024, marked by a prolonged separation and numerous public disagreements.

Despite their efforts to maintain a sense of normalcy for their blended family, the former couple engaged in a series of heated exchanges as they navigated the intricacies of their split.

“They both said they wanted to do it amicably and have even talked a good game about wanting to consciously uncouple, but that plan seems to be out the window because they can’t agree on how to divide things up, which of course is affecting things,” reported the outlet about the proceedings, which lasted over six months.